Cardinals sign defensive lineman McClain to a 1-year deal

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran defensive lineman Terrell McClain to a one-year contract and released receiver Malachi Dupre.

Terms of the deal with McClain announced Wednesday were not announced.

The 6-foot-2, 302-pound McClain has played eight NFL seasons with Atlanta, Washington, Dallas, Houston and Carolina. He had 17 tackles and a sack in 13 games, including five starts, with the Falcons last season.

A third-round draft pick out of South Florida by the Panthers in 2011, McClain has 127 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks in 87 career games.