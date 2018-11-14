Cardinals sign 2 cornerbacks, guard Justin Pugh goes on IR

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have signed cornerbacks David Amerson and Leonard Johnson.

Wednesday’s move came a day after the team placed starting right guard Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a knee injury and released safety Eddie Pleasant.

Pugh was injured in Sunday’s loss at Kansas City. Oday Aboushi, who signed with Arizona on Oct. 23 after spending training camp with Oakland, is expected to start in Pugh’s place against the Raiders this Sunday.

Amerson is in his fifth NFL season, appearing in 68 games for Washington (2013-15) and Oakland (2015-17).

Johnson, also in his sixth season, has played in 77 NFL games for Tampa Bay, New England, Carolina and Buffalo.