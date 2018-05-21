Cardinals release cornerback Marcus Cooper

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) The Cardinals have released cornerback Marcus Williams.

Monday’s move comes after the team acquired cornerback Jamar Taylor in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Taylor enters summer workouts as the favorite to win the starting cornerback spot opposite Patrick Peterson.

Article continues below ...

Williams signed with the Cardinals on April 19. He played with the New York Jets and Houston Texans the last four seasons.

The move makes room for Taylor on the 90-man roster. Arizona sent a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Browns for Taylor.

—

More AP NFL: https://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL