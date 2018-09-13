Cardinals-Rams Capsule

LOS ANGELES (AP) — ARIZONA (0-1) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (1-0)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Arizona 0-1-0, Los Angeles 1-0-0

SERIES RECORD — Rams lead 39-38-2

LAST MEETING — Rams beat Cardinals 32-16, Dec. 3, 2017

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost to Redskins 24-6; Rams beat Raiders 33-13

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 31, Rams No. 4

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (29), PASS (29).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (32), PASS (20).

RAMS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (8), PASS (18).

RAMS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (11), PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Rams’ home opener is also first road game for new Cardinals coach Steve Wilks. Rams are 4-11 at Coliseum since return home to Los Angeles in 2016. … Cardinals QB Sam Bradford has first chance to face Rams, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2010. Spent five seasons in St. Louis, getting traded 10 months before Rams relocated to LA. … Rams G Rodger Saffold was in Bradford’s draft class. He is now longest-tenured Ram. … Rams DL Michael Brockers and Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson were teammates at LSU. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 176 career receptions against Rams for 2,017 yards, 18 touchdowns. That’s most receptions by any Rams opponent and more catches than anyone has against single opponent in NFL history. … Cardinals DE Chandler Jones has 5 1/2 sacks in five career games against Rams, and 4 1/2 in four games since coming to Arizona in 2016. … Cardinals QB Josh Rosen returns to LA as backup to Bradford. Rosen grew up in Manhattan Beach, spent three seasons as UCLA’s starter before going No. 10 overall in April draft. Rosen lost twice at Coliseum with Bruins. … In just fourth NFL season, Rams RB Todd Gurley needs 90 yards rushing to pass Dan Towler for sixth place in franchise history. … Los Angeles swept season series last year, getting 10 combined sacks in comfortable victories in London and Glendale. … Rams DL Aaron Donald needs two tackles for loss to become franchise’s career leader. … Rams will be without All-Pro kick returner Pharoh Cooper, who is on IR after badly spraining ankle last week. JoJo Natson likely to return kicks; he rejoined team Wednesday after getting waived in final roster cutdowns. … Fantasy tip: Rams’ defense could be good choice given Arizona’s offensive woes vs. Washington.