Cardinals finally get a win over a good team

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Arizona Cardinals finally beat a good team.

Phil Dawson kicked a 57-yard field goal with 1 second left, sending the Cardinals to a 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars for their first win of the season against a team with a winning record.

The Jaguars (7-4) had won four in a row. They dropped into a tie with Tennessee for first place in the AFC South.

Article continues below ...

The Cardinals (5-6) got strong contributions from Blaine Gabbert, Tyrann Mathieu and especially Dawson, who also connected from 34, 42 and 48 yards on Sunday.

Gabbert was 22 of 38 for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while improving to 10-31 as an NFL starter. He began his career with Jacksonville, but was traded to San Francisco in March 2014.

He shrugged off any personal feelings.

”I just try to go out there and put my best foot forward,” Gabbert said. ”Bring a little energy, bring a little juice to this football team. Like I said, just take it one play at a time and have fun doing it because this job is too hard not to have fun. I think you saw that in the guys today, the way they fought and the way they enjoyed the whole four quarters of football was a great thing to see.”

Here are a couple more things to watch coming out of Arizona’s victory:

STILL ON TOP: The Jaguars’ winning streak is history, but they remain in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Jacksonville is at home for the next three weeks against Indianapolis, Seattle and Houston. It closes with road games against San Francisco and Tennessee.

RUNNING BLAINE: Gabbert’s ability to buy time with his feet was on full display, especially late in the game.

”I think the difference in the game was his mobility,” Jacksonville defensive end Calais Campbell said. ”He made some plays and extended some drives with his legs on third down. We are built on getting pressure and stopping quarterbacks. When you can extend it for five to six seconds, it is hard on anybody.”

Gabbert was Arizona’s second-leading rusher with 17 yards on six carries.

”There were a lot of ups and downs in the fourth quarter,” Gabbert said, ”but being able to finish that and hit that game-winning kick was huge.”

CALAIS’ HOMECOMING: Campbell, one of Arizona’s most popular players ever, said he felt the love from his old fans, and he almost came away with the winning play.

Campbell scooped up Gabbert’s fumble and ran 10 yards for the score, lifting the Jags to a 17-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

He began the week among the league leaders with 11 1/2 sacks, but had just three tackles and no sacks against Arizona.

Other than a win, Campbell said he most wanted a postgame exchange of jerseys with Larry Fitzgerald. He got it.

JONES’ DAY: While Campbell was mostly quiet, Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones had a big day.

Jones had two sacks, five tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and a pass defensed. Jones has 10 sacks this season.

”I feel good,” he said. ”I’m not sure you guys realized, but I lost about 10 to 20 pounds, and I feel like a lot of credit is to that. I’m more agile. I feel like I’m faster, and I have more cardio.”

`GREEDY’ MARRONE: Jacksonville got the ball with 1:14 to play at its 10-yard line. It tried to get in position for the win, but had to punt and Arizona got the ball back at its 39 with 16 seconds remaining.

Coach Doug Marrone blamed himself for giving Arizona that final chance.

”If I had to do it all over again, I just would have ran the clock out and went to overtime,” he said. ”That is my fault.”

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL