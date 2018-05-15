Cardinals aware of Christian Kirk arrest before draft

PHOENIX (AP) The Arizona Cardinals say they were aware before they drafted him that wide receiver Christian Kirk had been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and property damage.

Azcentral.com reported the arrest and the Cardinals’ reaction to it.

The arrest occurred outside the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament on Feb. 3. Scottsdale police said Kirk was with a group that was intoxicated and throwing rocks at cars.

Azcentral.com quoted a Cardinals spokesman as saying that team officials spoke to Kirk at length about the incident and it is the team’s understanding that the matter ”will be resolved in the near future.” The case is pending and the team spokesman said there would be no further comment.

The Cardinals drafted Kirk in the second round. He was a standout at Saguaro High in Scottsdale and played at Texas A&M.

