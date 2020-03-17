Cap-strapped Vikings could lose several key players

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (11-7)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Everson Griffen, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander, K Dan Bailey, S Andrew Sendejo, S Jayron Kearse, T Rashod Hill, QB Sean Mannion, G Dakota Dozier, RB/KR Ameer Abdullah, WR Laquon Treadwell, LB Kentrell Brothers, CB/PR Marcus Sherels, C Brett Jones.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Eric Wilson.

NEEDS: With Waynes and Alexander hitting market and seven-year starter Rhodes joining them after being cut for cap savings, cornerback is suddenly thin position. Coach Mike Zimmer says he expects Griffen to re-sign, but Vikings are cap-strapped for second straight spring. Contract extension for quarterback Kirk Cousins has provided some relief, enough to retain safety Anthony Harris on franchise tag to keep him from hitting market. Upgrade at left guard would be useful, unless Riley Reiff moves inside. Then new left tackle would become need. After striking deal to send Stefon Diggs to Bills, wide receiver position is mostly bare behind Adam Thielen. Proven backup for Cousins is on list, too.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE: approximately $12 million.

