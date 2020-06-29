Cam Newton has a new home in New England — and Bill Belichick presumably has his next starting quarterback.

Breaking: Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Patriots. (Via @AdamSchefter and @mortreport) pic.twitter.com/vevrZgkhcP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 28, 2020

The one-year deal, guaranteed for the league minimum, is reportedly “incentive-laden” and could be worth as much as $7.5 million.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, was released by the Carolina Panthers on March 24, while the Patriots parted ways with Tom Brady when he signed with the Buccaneers this offseason.

What does the move mean for Newton and the Patriots?

Colin Cowherd doesn’t believe the former No. 1 pick is the future in New England, but does think this season should be fun: “Who’s not going to watch that? Who’s not going to watch Belichick and Cam Newton?”

Nick Wright says Newton should be a significant upgrade — not just on the Patriots’ current roster quarterbacks, but on Brady’s performance from last year:

Wow. The smart, obvious move all along for all parties. Super happy for Cam. And New England all of a sudden becomes super dangerous. They won 12 games last year & just got a massive upgrade at quarterback. https://t.co/FqKgzECfGe — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 28, 2020

In fact, Wright explained back in April why he believes Newton and Belichick should be a good fit together:

“Could Jarrett Stidham run a very, very poor man’s version of Tom Brady’s offense? Sure. But if I’m the Patriots, I would rather run a different style of offense — that, by the way, is not that different from what they like to do, which is run the ball, with a far more talented quarterback in Cam Newton.”

"Cam Newton makes a ton of sense for the New England Patriots. People say fit & style — but what is the Patriots' style or system post Brady? It's a blank canvas. You can meld that, as the best coaches do, to the talent." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/SDo495pIbc — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 13, 2020

Newton’s new teammates, like the McCourty twins and Stephon Gilmore, seemed excited to have their new QB on board.

And one of Newton’s former teammates, three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, was thrilled for his old quarterback:

Couldn’t be happier for @CameronNewton! Patriots are getting a stud!! 👏👏👏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 29, 2020

Yet a familiar foe was quick to react to the news, too — and poke a little fun:

Newton missed all but two games in 2019 due to a Lisfranc fracture and was placed on injured reserve in November.

He finished 2018 with a 94.2 quarterback rating, completing 67.9% of his passes for 24 TDs and 286 passing yards per game. According to FOX Bet, Newton is now +400 to win Comeback Player of the Year.

The Patriots were +2500 to win the championship this season before the move, with their odds moving to +1600 following Newton’s signing.

Cam Newton to the Patriots just changed things majorly 👀 — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) June 29, 2020

This is a developing story.