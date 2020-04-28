Should Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots sign Cam Newton?

One former No. 1 pick – Jameis Winston – is done with the free agency market.

Now, only one more former No. 1 pick remains unsigned.

After spending nine seasons as the starter in Carolina, Cam Newton was released by the Panthers on March 24. Since then, speculation has run rampant as to where Newton will land in free agency – if anywhere.

Over the course of his first eight seasons in Carolina, Newton missed a total of six starts. In 2015, he was named NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Pro, and led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 behind a 15-1 regular season record.

However, the Panthers only made it to the postseason once over the next four seasons, and in 2019, Newton missed 14 games due to a fracture in his foot, effectively ending his tenure in Carolina.

Now, Newton is a free agent and reports suggest he desires another starting job.

Cam Newton wants to be a starter in the NFL in 2020, but the problem is there really aren't any starting jobs available right now (per @RapSheet) https://t.co/eWgKtkhxR8 pic.twitter.com/gDKfOwsHGE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 27, 2020

While a majority of the starting positions are filled, there is one football franchise that, similar to Carolina, also parted ways with its long-time quarterback this offseason, and the idea of Newton stepping in as its new starter has picked up steam in recent days.

On March 17, Tom Brady announced his decision to leave the New England Patriots. Three days later, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning for the first time in 20 years, the Patriots would have a new starter.

Currently, New England has four quarterbacks on its roster, led by Auburn alum Jarrett Stidham, the 133rd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Here are some college highlights, assuming you’re unfamiliar:

Many thought that the Patriots would select another quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, maybe even trading up to do so.

However, seven rounds passed and with their 10 picks, New England selected a safety, two edge rushers, two tight ends, a placekicker, three offensive lineman and a linebacker. After the draft, they signed Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke and Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith, both of whom went undrafted. They also have veteran backup Brian Hoyer.

So, are the Patriots planning to move forward with their current QB depth chart or explore free agency?

And if they do explore the free agent waters, could that exploration actually lead them to Cam Newton?

FOX Bet seems to think so.

#OnThisDay🗓️ nine years ago, the #Panthers drafted Cam Newton first overall. Who's your money on for Cam's next team? 🤔 — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) April 28, 2020

Nick Wright thinks it makes perfect sense for Belichick and New England to sign Newton, simply because they don’t have a quarterback of his caliber.

“From the Patriots’ perspective, who are their options, other than their current quarterback depth chart … All 32 teams, if you rank them, the team with the worst current quarterback depth chart is the New England Patriots.”

"Cam Newton to the Patriots makes so much sense. The Patriots have the worst QB depth chart in the entire NFL. … If I'm Cam, the Patriots make the most sense. If I'm the Pats, Cam makes the most sense. This makes the most sense for everyone, except for me." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/0FplNZYTtt — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 28, 2020

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings would be shocked if the Patriots didn’t pursue Newton and allow him to at least compete for the starting job with Stidham.

“[Newton] is not going to get a starting job unless he goes somewhere and earns that job … New England is that spot.”

"I understand Bill Belichick just wanting to win with what he has in-house to prove a point. But all he's ever cared about is winning. And if you want to win, you need the pieces. I just don't see how the Patriots don't acquire Cam Newton." — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/DTvHJl2S0Z — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 28, 2020

Let’s pause and consider Stidham for a moment. He barely saw the field last season, appearing in three games and completing 2-of-4 passes for 14 yards. He also had one interception in those four pass attempts.

Is he ready to step in for Brady in only his second professional season?

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that the Patriots began preparing Stidham last season through practice reps to take over as starter, considering an older Brady rarely practiced in 2019.

“Bill Belichick and his staff have a totally different viewpoint of Jarrett Stidham than us … They put their words into actions this past weekend and didn’t [draft] anyone ahead of Stidham. They believe that he’s their future.”

It’s possible the position is Stidham’s to lose.

But, if he did lose it, Max Kellerman doesn’t believe Cam Newton is the guy to find it – not because Cam has lost his game, but more because Newton can still be successful at his free-spirited style of play, a way in which Belichick might not allow him to play.

“Cam Newton is best used if you really build your team around him … In my view, if Cam is still worth having on your team, then he’s worth building your offense around and not trying to … diminish him in some way, to become more like Teddy Bridgewater for instance.”

This conversation could be all for not, considering reports are that the Patriots have yet to express a real interest in signing Newton.

FYI nothing has changed here. The Patriots haven't shown any interest in signing Cam Newton, per source. https://t.co/z4s67JOSC6 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

Still, when the odds speak, the sports world listens.

For now, we will join Newton in playing the waiting game: him waiting for a call and us waiting to see where he’ll ball.