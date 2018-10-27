Bucs’ Whitehead fined $26,739 for hit on Mayfield

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has fined Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead $26,739 for unnecessary roughness against Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The league had said Friday that Whitehead should have been penalized for striking Mayfield in the side of the helmet during last Sunday’s 26-23 overtime win for Tampa Bay.

Mayfield was sliding at the end of a 35-yard scramble when he got hit by Whitehead, who was initially penalized before the officials conferred and decided to pick up the flag — and one against Mayfield for taunting.

First-year referee Shawn Hochuli made the situation worse by incorrectly announcing Mayfield “was still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head.”

Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness for his hit on Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in Carolina’s 21-17 win.

Also fined:

—Bengals safety Shawn Williams, $20,054 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Chiefs. Williams also fined $10,026 for a Week 1 hit on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

—Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, $10,026 for a chop block.

—Cowboys guard Connor Williams, $10,026 for a chop block.