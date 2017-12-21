Buccaneers-Panthers Capsule

TAMPA BAY (4-10) at CAROLINA (10-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tampa Bay 4-9-1, Carolina 9-5

SERIES RECORD – Panthers lead 21-13

LAST MEETING -Panthers beat Buccaneers 17-3, Oct. 17

LAST WEEK – Buccaneers lost to Falcons 24-21; Panthers beat Packers 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING -Buccaneers No. 28, Panthers No. 6 (tie)

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (27), PASS (5)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (23), PASS (32)

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (4), PASS (27)

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bucs have lost four straight. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston completed 27 of 35 passes for 299 yards with three TDs last week vs. Falcons. Winston has five TDs vs. one INT in past three road games. … RB Doug Martin has 282 yards rushing in past three games vs. Carolina. … RB Peyton Barber has two TDs in past two games vs. NFC South foes. … WR Mike Evans has seven TD catches in last 10 games. … LB Lavonte David has NFL-high five forced fumbles. David averaging nine tackles in five games vs. Panthers, and has two sacks, two forced fumbles and interception. … LB Kwon Alexander had 13 tackles vs. Falcons. … CB Brent Grimes goes for third straight game with INT against Carolina. … Bucs allowing NFL-worst 276.1 yards passing per game. … Panthers are 6-1 in last seven games. They can clinch playoff spot with win. … Panthers have won four straight at home. … QB Cam Newton has 12 TDs (eight passing, four rushing) in last four home games vs. Tampa Bay. Newton needs 31 yards rushing to move into third place all-time among NFL QBs. … RB Jonathan Stewart has five TDs rushing in past four games. … Rookie RB Christian McCaffrey leads NFL rookies with 73 catches and ranks fourth in TDs with seven. … TE Greg Olsen had season-high 116 yards on nine catches vs. Packers. … OLB Thomas Davis suspended for game due to illegal hit last week on Packers WR Davante Adams. David Mayo will start … DE Julius Peppers one of four players in NFL history with 10 or more sacks in 10-plus seasons. … Pro Bowl LB Luke Kuechly has 43 tackles and two INTs in past five games vs. Tampa Bay. … CB Daryl Worley and James Bradberry have picks in back-to-back games. … Fantasy Tip: Panthers WR Damiere Byrd had two TD catches last week vs. Packers, worth adding or activating.

