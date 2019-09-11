Buccaneers-Panthers Capsule

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (0-1) at CAROLINA (0-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 0-1; Panthers 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 23-14

LAST MEETING — Panthers lost to Buccaneers 24-17, Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to 49ers 31-17; Panthers lost to Rams 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 31, Panthers No. 17 (tie)

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (22).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (12), PASS (3).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (7), PASS (18).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (25), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Panthers have won 9 of past 12 meetings overall and 5 of past 6 at home. … Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston threw for 249 yards and two TDs in previous meeting with Panthers. … Winston surpassed Vinny Testaverde for most yards passing in franchise history (14,820) in Week 1 vs. 49ers. … RB Ronald Jones had career-high 93 yards from scrimmage in Week 1. … WR Chris Godwin has six TD catches in past seven games vs. NFC South opponents. Godwin had 101 yards receiving and TD in previous meeting with Carolina. … WR Mike Evans one of three players in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of first five seasons. … LB Lavonte David has 20 tackles, 1½ sacks in past two games vs. Carolina. … CB Vernon Hargreaves made 15-yard interception return for TD in Week 1. … Panthers QB Cam Newton held to career-low minus-2 yards rushing on three carries and no TD passes in Week 1 loss to Rams. … RB Christian McCaffrey gained 209 yards from scrimmage vs. Rams and scored two TDs. McCaffrey averaged 6.7 yards per carry in Week 1. … Panthers are 3-6 when McCaffrey gets 20 or more touches in game and 0-10 when he has seven or more receptions. … Panthers Curtis Samuel (age 23) and D.J. Moore (22) form youngest starting WR tandem in NFL. … Panthers DT Gerald McCoy spent previous nine seasons with Buccaneers. … CB James Bradberry had interception and sack last week vs. Rams. Fantasy tip: Newton has more career total TDs (29) vs. Buccaneers than any other opponent.