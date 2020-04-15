Buccaneers figure to bolster OL, seek RB in draft

14. TAMPA BAY (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Missed playoffs for 12th consecutive season, extending second-longest drought in NFL. Jameis Winston led league in passing yardage, while also becoming its first-ever “30-30”” player with 33 TD passes and 30 interceptions, including seven that were returned for touchdowns. WRs Mike Evans and Chris Godwin each topped 1,100 yards receiving, LB Shaquil Barrett led league with 19½ sacks, and young defense showed promise down stretch.

FREE AGENCY: Signed QB Tm Brady, T Joe Haeg. Placed franchise tag on LB Shaquil Barrett. Re-signed LB Jason Pierre-Paul, DL Ndamukong Suh, QB Blaine Gabbert, CB Ryan Smith, LB Kevin Minter, S Andrew Adams, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, TE Antony Auclair. Lost RB Peyton Barber, WR Breshad Perriman, DL Beau Allen, LB Carl Nassib. Didn’t re-sign QB Jameis Winston, T Demar Dotson, S Darian Stewart, T Josh Wells, T Jerald Hawkins, LB Sam Acho, G Earl Watford.

THEY NEED: T, RB, CB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, LB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton, Florida CB CJ Henderson, Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs.

OUTLOOK: With Brady replacing Winston, Bucs finally have franchise QB they’ve spent decades searching for. That breeds expectations of not only ending long playoff drought, but hopes of becoming first team to play Super Bowl in home stadium next February. Club’s biggest need entering draft is bolstering offensive line that will protect Brady, who will be 43 in August. It would be nice to add some depth to improved defense that played well over final six weeks of 2019.

