Buccaneers-Bears Capsule

TAMPA BAY (2-1) at CHICAGO (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 3

RECORD VS SPREAD — Buccaneers 2-1, Bears 2-1

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 38-20

LAST MEETING — Buccaneers beat Bears 29-7, Sept. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Steelers 30-27; Bears beat Cardinals 16-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 11; Bears No. 16

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (30), PASS (1)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (3), PASS (31t)

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (12), PASS (28)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (2), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick leads NFL with 1,230 yards passing, second with 11 TD passes. He’s only player in league history to throw for 400-plus yards in three consecutive games, nevertheless coach Dirk Koetter must decide if Fitzpatrick or 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick Jameis Winston is No. 1 QB. … Winston returned to practice this week after serving three-game suspension for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy. In three career meetings vs. Bears, Winston has thrown for 811 yards and five touchdowns. … DT Gerald McCoy has 41 sacks since 2013, tied for most among NFL DTs with Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul had two sacks and forced fumble last week. … WR Mike Evans had six catches for 137 yards and TD in Week 3. … WR DeSean Jackson has 12 catches for 312 yards, three TDs. … Chicago is alone in first place in NFC North for first time since late in 2013 season. … Bears trying to win three in row for first time since 3-0 start in 2013. … Chicago leads NFL with 14 sacks. … LB Khalil Mack tied for league lead with four sacks — at least one in each game, including two last week. Mack also leads NFL with three forced fumbles. … LB Danny Trevathan, DT Akiem Hicks each have two sacks. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 591 yards, two TDs, three interceptions. … Fantasy tip: Jackson could be in for big game lining up on side with Bears rookie CB Kevin Toliver or, when Chicago is in base coverage, Bryce Callahan. Jackson’s speed and experience could make for mismatch against either one.