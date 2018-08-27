Bryant won’t dress this week, so Falcons sign another kicker

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed kicker Giorgio Tavecchio to compete with Matt Bryant’s primary backup in the last preseason game.

Coach Dan Quinn said Bryant is healthy after missing the first two preseason games with an undisclosed injury, but the 43-year-old will not dress for this week’s exhibition finale.

Bryant, the franchise’s career scoring leader, returned in Saturday’s exhibition loss at Jacksonville to kick two attempts from 47 and 33 yards.

Quinn said the Falcons planned two weeks ago to bring in a veteran kicker to compete with David Marvin, signed in May as an undrafted rookie free agent, in the last preseason game.

Tavecchio spent five years trying to make his NFL debut before Oakland gave him a chance last year. He went 16 for 21 and made three of four from 50 yards or more.

Marvin has no NFL game experience.

The Falcons (0-3) host Miami (0-3) on Thursday. Atlanta opens the regular season Sept. 6 at defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.