Browns waive troubled WR Callaway before facing Steelers

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns waived troubled wide receiver Antonio Callaway hours before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Callaway was benched for Sunday’s game after he arrived late to FirstEnergy Stadium for Cleveland’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Earlier this week, first-year coach Freddie Kitchens said he didn’t know if Callaway got the message with the discipline.

The 22-year-old Callaway was suspended for the first four games this season by the NFL for violating the league’s drug policy.

The Browns drafted Callaway in the fourth round last year despite a long list of problems while he was at Florida.

Callaway had eight catches for 89 yards this season. Last year, he had 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns.

With Callaway gone, Rashard Higgins will get more playing time. He had been conspicuously absent from Cleveland’s game plan despite being a favorite target of quarterback Baker Mayfield a year ago.

The Browns also activated rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes from injured reserve.