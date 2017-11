Browns waive DB Campbell after hamstring injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) The Browns waived defensive back Ibraheim Campbell with an injury designation.

Campbell, who started two games at safety this season, injured a hamstring during practice on Wednesday. With his secondary still nursing some other injuries, coach Hue Jackson said it was vital to bring in a healthy player and the club signed defensive back Derron Smith off Cincinnati’s practice squad.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Smith appeared in 31 games for the Bengals. He’s in his third season out of Fresno State. The Bengals selected Smith in the sixth round in the 2015 draft.

He played in three games for Cincinnati this season.

The Browns drafted Campbell in the fourth round in 2015 and he played in 37 games.

Cleveland has been dealing with injuries throughout its secondary. Safety Jabrill Peppers (toe) and cornerback Jason McCourty (ankle) missed the past two games with injuries.

