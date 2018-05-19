Browns send CB Taylor to Cardinals for 2020 draft pick

CLEVELAND (AP) Jamar Taylor’s trade to Arizona is official.

Cleveland traded another of their starting quarterbacks to the Cardinals on Saturday for a sixth-round draft pick in 2020. The teams agreed to the swap on Friday and had to work out final details before it was announced.

The Browns previously shopped Taylor and finally worked out a deal with the Cardinals, who will likely start him opposite star Patrick Peterson.

Taylor’s departure seemed destined when the Browns signed several defensive backs in free agency and selected Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.

Taylor started 15 games last season on the other side of the field from Jason McCourty, who was traded to New England in March for a 2018 seventh-round pick.

The 27-year-old Taylor was acquired by the Browns in 2016 from Miami. He had three interceptions in 2017.

