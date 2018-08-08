Browns rookie WR Callaway had bullets, gun parts in car

CLEVELAND (AP) — As Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway stood by, a police officer said he “got real nervous” when he found bullets and a gun part while searching the rookie’s vehicle.

Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license after being stopped by Strongsville, Ohio police early Sunday morning for failing to yield to oncoming traffic..

On Wednesday, the dash-camera video obtained by TMZ shows Callaway getting out of his car and being questioned by police after the ammunition and a “strap” for a handgun were found in the 23-year-old’s car.

A Browns spokesman said Callaway, a fourth-round pick who had numerous off-field problems while he was at Florida, traveled with the team for Thursday’s exhibition opener against the New York Giants.

Callaway had been scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but had his appearance moved to Aug. 23. He recently moved into the starting lineup after the Browns traded Corey Coleman to Buffalo. It’s still not known if Coleman will be disciplined by the team.

Callaway was pulled over at 2:59 a.m., and during the routine stop was asked to exit his vehicle after one of the officers smelled marijuana. In the video, Callaway says he has not been smoking and tells the officer his car had just been shipped from Florida.

Once he returns to his patrol car, one officer tells the other he got worried when he found the bullets.

“I got real nervous when I opened (the car) up and first thing right down by where the seats sit is the backstrap of a Glock, and then he’s got a bunch of spare single rounds sitting in the center console,” the unidentified officer said. “So I got real nervous when he’s standing back there and there’s no gun but there’s gun stuff everywhere.”

Callaway says he owned a gun, but that it was in Florida. The officer asks to pat him down to make sure he’s not carrying a weapon.

There was no mention of the ammunition or gun part in the police report. The AP has requested the dash-cam video.

Coach Hue Jackson said he only learned of Callaway’s situation on Tuesday and said he wanted to gather more information before commenting further.

“Obviously, the red flag is up,” Jackson said. “Let me work through it, see what it is and go from there.”

Callaway is already in Stage 1 of the NFL’s substance-abuse program after he provided a diluted urine sample at the league’s combine in February. He could be subject to a fine or discipline from the league for his latest transgression.