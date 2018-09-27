Browns-Raiders Capsule

CLEVELAND (1-1-1) at OAKLAND (0-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cleveland 3-0, Oakland 1-2

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 14-10

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Browns 27-20, Sept. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK – Browns beat Jets 21-17; Raiders lost 28-20 to Dolphins

AP PRO32 RANKING – Browns No. 22, Raiders No. 31

BROWNS OFFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (5), PASS (27).

BROWNS DEFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (16), PASS (12).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (16), PASS (6).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (12), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Browns coach Hue Jackson had same role in 2011 for Raiders, going 8-8. … Cleveland has second-best average drive start at 32.5 yard-line; Raiders worst at 22.3 yard line. … Browns ended 19-game winless streak with victory over Jets last week. Cleveland’s first victory since Dec. 24, 2016, ended NFL’s second-longest winless streak since 1970. … Cleveland’s seeking first consecutive wins since 2014 season. … Rookie QB Baker Mayfield set to make first career start. Top overall pick in this year’s draft came off bench and rallied Browns from 14-point deficit to beat Jets. … Mayfield went 17 of 23 for 201 yards in just more than half after Tyrod Taylor went out with concussion. … Mayfield is Cleveland’s 30th starting quarterback since 1999. … Browns’ defense leads NFL with 11 takeaways after getting league-low 13 in all of 2017. … RB Carlos Hyde’s four rushing TDs through three games are most for team since Hall of Famer Leroy Kelly’s four in 1971. … DE Myles Garrett leads team with four sacks and has 11 in 14 career games. … Browns starting DE Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) and LB Christian Kirksey (ankle) both expected back after missing two games apiece. … Raiders have sixth-most yards and fifth-fewest points this season. … Oakland last in NFL with three sacks, tied for last with one takeaway. … Raiders have had 100-yard receiver each week with Jared Cook, Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson all doing it. … Oakland outscored 37-3 in fourth quarter. Raiders led all three games at halftime. They’re second team in last 20 years to start 0-3 when leading all three at half. … Oakland lost back-to-back games leading after three quarters for first time since 2008. … Fantasy tip: Browns WR Jarvis Landry has at least seven catches and at least 100 yards receiving in two of three games. Landry has at least five catches in 20 straight games, tied for second-longest streak in league history.