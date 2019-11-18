Browns QB Mayfield wins appeal after fine for ripping refs

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield doesn’t have to put up money for his mouth.

The Browns quarterback won his appeal and won’t have to pay a $12,500 fine he received from the NFL last month for criticizing officials.

Following Cleveland’s 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 13, Mayfield called the officiating “pretty bad” and he was particularly critical of a blindside block penalty called against Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Mayfield knew he would probably be fined for the comments, and the league handed down its penalty a few days later.

The second-year QB, who has played well in Cleveland’s past three games, didn’t back down from his initial criticism of the officials, saying, “people have to be held accountable for their job. When it affects my job, it sucks because it’s not in my control.”

The Browns (4-6) have been one of the league’s most penalized teams this season. They’ve been flagged 87 times.