Browns interview Colts DC Eberflus after wild-card win

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have interviewed Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who padded his coaching resume Saturday with an impressive playoff performance.

Eberflus met with Cleveland general manager John Dorsey and other members of the Browns front office one day after his defense bottled up Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson in the Colts’ 21-7 wild-card win. The Colts sacked Watson three times, harassed him all game and intercepted him once to advance.

Eberflus is in his first season with the Colts. He spent the past seven as the Cowboys linebackers coach.

The 48-year-old Eberflus, who is from Toledo, Ohio, previously worked with the Browns as their linebackers coach in 2009-10.

Dorsey has now met with six candidates in his first coaching search as Cleveland’s GM. The Browns went 7-8-1 this season after becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.

Eberflus is the second defensive coordinator to meet with Dorsey.