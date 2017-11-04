Browns give Pro Bowler Joe Thomas $3 million raise

This Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, photo shows Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas leaving the field after getting hurt in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Cleveland. The Browns are awaiting tests on Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, whose season may be over because of a triceps injury. Thomas was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to Tennessee, ending his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363. He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007 before an injury that left teammates, fans and Titans players shaken. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) Injured Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas has received a $3 million raise from the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas recently had surgery for a season-ending triceps injury. A team spokesman said Saturday that the Browns had agreed to the pay bump before Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler, was injured and they’ll stick to their plan.

Thomas will get a $1.5 million roster bonus this season and a $1.5 million increase to his 2018 salary, pushing it to $10.3 million.

ESPN first reported the raise for Thomas, who had never missed a play in his career – a streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps – before he was hurt on Oct. 22.

Thomas originally signed a seven-year, $80.5 million deal through the 2018 season.

Before having surgery, Thomas said he would wait until after the season before deciding if he would continue playing.

