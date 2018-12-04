Broncos sign veteran CB Jamar Taylor with Chris Harris out

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor to add depth to their defensive backfield with star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. out with chip fracture in his lower right leg.

Taylor is a six-year pro from Boise State who has appeared in 74 career games and made 41 career starts with the Arizona Cardinals (2018), Cleveland Browns (2016-17) and Miami Dolphins (2013-15).

He had 17 tackles and a pass breakup in 10 games, including three starts, this season for the Cardinals, who released him Oct. 20.

Taylor joins Bradley Roby, Tramaine Brock, Brendan Langley and rookie Isaac Yiadom at cornerback for the Broncos (6-6), who are making a playoff push. They’ll take a three-game winning streak, their first since the Peyton Manning era, into San Francisco (2-10) this weekend.

Harris, who was injured in the Broncos’ 24-10 win at Cincinnati on Sunday, said he hopes to be back for the regular-season finale against the Chargers on Dec. 30.

The Broncos waived fifth-year tackle Cyrus Kouandjio to make room for Taylor on the 53-man roster.

Taylor’s signing comes 24 hours after coach Vance Joseph indicated the Broncos wouldn’t be bringing in another cornerback.