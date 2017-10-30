Broncos missing Sanders, Chiefs missing Duvernay-Tardif

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Broncos remain without wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and the Chiefs are missing offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif for their important AFC West showdown Monday night.

Sanders was a longshot to play after hurting his ankle in a loss to the Giants on Oct. 15, while Duvernay-Tardif practiced this week but is still missing his fourth straight game with a knee injury.

Both teams activated key players off injured reserve earlier in the day.

Article continues below ...

The Broncos got back linebacker Shane Ray, who had been on IR with a torn ligament in his left wrist, and the Chiefs got back cornerback Steven Nelson, who had core muscle surgery.

The Broncos are also missing starting linebacker Todd Davis, who was questionable with an ankle injury. But defensive end Derek Wolfe is available after dealing with hand and foot injuries, and tight end Virgil Green is active despite an ailing shoulder.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL .