Broncos’ Lynch will serve as Brock Osweiler’s backup

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is active for the first time this season and will serve as Brock Osweiler’s backup.

Trevor Siemian has gone from starter to backup to inactive over the past month.

Rookie punter returner Isaiah McKenzie was benched after his fifth fumble. Wide receiver Jordan Taylor takes over the punt return duties.

Article continues below ...

Oakland Raiders cornerback David Amerson and right tackle Marshall Newhouse are inactive against the New England Patriots. Amerson missed his third straight game with a foot injury. He had been listed as doubtful to play. Newhouse was questionable with a hip injury and also will not play.

Patriots defensive tackle Malcom Brown also is inactive with an ankle injury after being listed as questionable.

New England already ruled out two starting offensive linemen in center David Andrews (illness) and right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle).

—

CINCINNATI-DENVER

Bengals: WR John Ross, CB Adam Jones (concussion), LB Kevin Minter, OG Alex Redmond, OG Christian Westerman, DT Josh Tupou, CB William Jackson III.

Broncos: RB De’Angelo Henderson, CB Lorenzo Doss, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Cyrus Kouandjio, TE Jeff Heuerman (knee), McKenzie, Siemian.

—

BUFFALO-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Bills: DB Shareece Wright, RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), OT Conor McDermott, OF John Miller, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, WR Jordan Matthews

Chargers: WR Geremy Davis, RB Branden Oliver, DE Chris McCain, LB James Onwualu, LB Hayes Pullard, OT Joe Barksdale, TE Sean Culkin

—

NEW ENGLAND-OAKLAND

Patriots: DT Malcom Brown (ankle), C David Andrews (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), CB Eric Rowe (groin), RB Mike Gillislee.

Raiders: CB David Amerson (foot), T Marshall Newhouse (hip), QB Connor Cook, LB Shilique Calhoun, DL Jihad Ward, T Jylan Ware, DT Darius Latham.

—

LOS ANGELES RAMS-MINNESOTA

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, CB Troy Hill, RB Justin Davis, RB Malcolm Brown, LB Ejuan Price, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Derek Carrier

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, SS Andrew Sendejo, RT Mike Remmers, OT Aviante Collins, DE Brian Robison.

—

ARIZONA-HOUSTON

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR Chad Williams, S Harlan Miller, RB Andre Ellington, LB Bryson Albright, C Max Tuerk, DL Corey Peters (ankle).

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR Will Fuller (ribs), RB Alfred Blue (hamstring), ILB Dylan Cole (hamstring), C Greg Mancz (knee/chest), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), NT Chunky Clements.

—

BALTIMORE-GREEN BAY

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurquice Shakir, LT Ronnie Stanley, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley

Packers: CB Kevin King, RB Aaron Jones, S Morgan Burnett, OL Adam Pankey, RB Ty Montgomery, DL Montravius Adams, OLB Chris Odom

—

JACKSONVILLE-CLEVELAND

Jaguars: CB Jalen Myrick, LB Blair Brown (hamstring), DT Eli Ankou, OL William Poehls, OL Patrick Omameh (quad), OL Jermey Parnell (knee), WR Allen Hurns (ankle).

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, WR Bryce Treggs, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel, T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley.

—

TAMPA BAY-MIAMI

Buccaneers: OL Caleb Benenoch, DE William Gholston, CB Vernon Hargreaves, C Joe Hawley, DT Sealver Siliga, TE Luke Stocker, QB Jameis Winston.

Dolphins: QB David Fales, CB Jordan Lucas, CB Torry McTyer, RB De’Veon Smith, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, WR Leonte Carroo.

—

WASHINGTON-NEW ORLEANS

Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, G Arie Kouandjio, OL Caraun Reid, WR Brian Quick, C Spencer Long (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

Saints: LB A.J. Klein (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (Groin), QB Taysom Hill, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

—

DETROIT-CHICAGO

Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Jace Billingsley, CB Jamal Agnew, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, G Don Barclay and T Emmett Cleary.

Bears: LB Danny Trevathan, DB Bryce Callahan, TE Dion Sims, RB Taquan Mizzell, OL Tom Compton, DE John Jenkins and QB Mark Sanchez.

—

KANSAS CITY-NY GIANTS

Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, LB Tamba Hali, DL Allen Bailey, WR Albert Wilson, OL Parker Ehinger, G Jordan Deyey, QB Tyler Bray.

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard (illness), CB Eli Apple, OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J. Goodson, OL John Greco, LB Kelvin Sheppard and QB Davis Webb.

—

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL