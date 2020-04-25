Broncos add another target for Lock, grab D-back in third

John Elway pledged to give Drew Lock more weapons and the Denver Broncos general manager delivered with two terrific targets for the second-year quarterback.

Elway selected Penn State speedster KJ Hamler with the 46th pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, 24 hours after grabbing Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at 15.

Elway used his first of three picks in the third round on Iowa cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who will help fill the void left by the departure of Chris Harris Jr. to the Chargers this offseason.

“I think I bring to the table speed, quickness, playmaking ability,” Hamler said. “I’m versatile, I can play outside and I can play in the slot. I can return kicks and punts. I’m a playmaker.”

Hamler, who is generously listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, is elusive with an uncommon burst of speed and has modeled his game after DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith.

The Broncos see him as a Tyreek Hill-type playmaker who can also serve as Denver’s kick returner and help the Broncos chase down Hill and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC West.

Hamler wasn’t sure if Elway told him he’d also return kicks.

“I really couldn’t hear him just because my family was yelling and we were all crying,” Hamler said. “So it was kind of hard to hear him, but I hope he has that in mind. I would love to return kicks and punts.”

The Broncos’ once-formidable offense has been stuck in neutral for five years and last season Denver averaged a meager 17.6 points a game, 28th in the NFL, as their playoff drought reached four seasons.

Elway began bolstering his offense in free agency by luring in guard Graham Glasgow, running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Nick Vannett and backup quarterback Jeff Driskel

A tweaked hamstring before the NFL scouting combine prevented Hamler from challenging John Ross’s record of 4.22 seconds set at the 2017 combine.

“When I was training, I was running really good. I won’t say I think I was going to break the record, but I was going to be in the equation,” Hamler said. “I was going to be in the conversation — 4.2 was the only thing on my mind. Whether a mid-4.2 or a high 4.2 was the only time I was going to run.”

He said the Broncos should see his speed as soon as the team reconvenes for workouts, something that’s up in the air because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“My hamstring’s all good,” Hamler said. “I’m fully healthy. I’m fully recovered. I’ve been running real good.”

Even though he’s undersized, Hamler stood out even in a class of wide receivers like none other.

Hamler said he was surprised when Elway picked him after spending his first pick on Jeudy, but he said he was eager to team up with Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and former college teammate DaeSean Hamilton in Denver, where he expects to quickly make his mark.

“I’ve been an underdog my whole life. I’ve always had something to prove just because of my size,” Hamler said. “I had to develop in other areas to help out. So, my dog mentality, I do that on and off the field. I don’t take nothing from nobody. I don’t back down from nobody. It’s like a David and Goliath story. I’m the smallest guy with the smallest frame, but I’ll give you everything I’ve got.”