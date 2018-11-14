Brees, Peppers, Davis, Gates among sportsmanship nominees
NEW YORK (AP) — Veterans Drew Brees, Julius Peppers, Antonio Gates and Vernon Davis are among the 32 nominees for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each team nominates a player for the award, created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The award recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The winner is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From eight finalists, each team’s players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly won the Rooney Award last year. Before that, winners were running back Frank Gore, then with the Indianapolis Colts; defensive back Charles Woodson of the Oakland Raiders; and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. Gore is nominated again this year, by Miami.
This year’s nominees:
Arizona Cardinals — DT Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons — C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens —S Eric Weddle
Buffalo Bills— DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers— DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears —C Cody Whitehair
Cincinnati Bengals— WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns —OL Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys— QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos —DT Domata Peko
Detroit Lions— LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers— CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans— CB Johnathan Joseph
Indianapolis Colts— QB Andrew Luck
Jacksonville Jaguars — DE Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs— WR Sammy Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers — TE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Rams —RB Todd Gurley
Miami Dolphins— RB Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings— DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots — WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints —QB Drew Brees
New York Giants —TE Rhett Ellison
New York Jets— DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders —QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles —QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers —G David DeCastro
San Francisco 49ers —T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks —WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers — LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans —QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins —TE Vernon Davis
