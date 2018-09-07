Brady, Rodgers again outdistance NFL quarterbacks

DENVER (AP) — Although Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles kept him from adding to his fistful of Super Bowl rings last winter, Tom Brady remains the best quarterback in the NFL, even at age 41.

In the first of the weekly Associated Press position rankings for this season, Brady edged out Aaron Rodgers in voting by 10 AP football writers.

The New England Patriots star received six of the first-place votes in balloting completed before Thursday night’s opener between the Eagles and Falcons in a 10-points-to-one point system. Brady placed second with the other four voters, all of whom had Brady a notch below Green Bay’s star quarterback, for 96 points.

“The Michael Jordan/Wayne Gretzky of pro football, Brady makes everyone around him better,” said AP’s Barry Wilner, based in New York, who had Brady No. 1. “That includes receivers, runners, blockers, defenders and special teams. Oh yeah, and coaches. At 41, he’s still the guy.”

Rodgers, who is coming off a shoulder injury that spoiled both his and the Packers‘ 2017 season, received 93 points as he finished second on all other ballots except one, in which he placed third behind Drew Brees of the Saints.