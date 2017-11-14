Bills sign defensive tackle Deandre Coleman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills have made a bid to address run-stopping concerns by signing defensive tackle Deandre Coleman.

Coleman is listed at 6-foot-5 and 341 pounds, and spent part of last season in Buffalo.

The move made on Tuesday comes after the Bills allowed 492 yards rushing in their past two games, including 298 yards in a 47-10 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Article continues below ...

In three weeks, Buffalo’s run defense has dropped from third in the NFL to 22nd.

Coleman will be given an opportunity to fill the spot left open after Buffalo traded Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville last month.

The Bills created room on their roster by releasing defensive tackle Jerel Worthy.

Buffalo (5-4) has lost two straight and travels to play the Los Angeles Chargers (3-6) on Sunday.

—

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL