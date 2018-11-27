Bills shuffle punters by signing Darr, releasing Schmidt

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are shuffling punters by signing Matt Darr and releasing Colton Schmidt for the second time in three months.

Darr has not played since spending the 2015 and ’16 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He averaged 47.6 yards per punt in 2015, and was selected to the all-rookie team.

Schmidt struggled during three games in which he averaged 42.3 yards per punt, and was particularly inconsistent in a 24-21 win against Jacksonville last weekend. Schmidt spent the previous four seasons with the Bills before being released after Buffalo claimed rookie Corey Bojorquez off waivers in September.

The Bills re-signed Schmidt last month after Bojorquez hurt his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve.

Buffalo is 4-7 and travels to play at Miami on Sunday.