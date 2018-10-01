Bills safety Hyde listed week to week with groin injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A groin injury leaves Bills safety Micah Hyde’s status uncertain for Buffalo’s game against Tennessee this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott listed Hyde as week to week on Monday, a day after the starter was hurt in a 22-0 loss at Green Bay. He was hurt during Ty Montgomery’s 43-yard catch in the first quarter.

The injury further depletes the team’s depth at the position. Buffalo has just two backup safeties on the roster: 10-year journeyman Rafael Bush and rookie Siran Neal.

The Bills are also thin at cornerback, behind starter Tre’Davious White.

In getting off to a 1-3 start, Buffalo has already allowed eight touchdowns passing after giving up just 14 last season.