Bills running back McCoy’s status uncertain with rib injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been diagnosed with damage to his rib cartilage, leaving his status uncertain for Buffalo’s game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott listed McCoy day to day, and didn’t rule him out from playing. McDermott didn’t provide much detail on Monday except to say McCoy’s status will be determined by how much pain he can tolerate.

McCoy was hurt a day earlier in the third quarter of a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was tackled from behind when Buffalo center Ryan Groy was bowled over and landed heavily on the left side of McCoy’s chest.

McCoy returned for one more play, a 3-yard run on the final snap of the third quarter, before being sidelined for the remainder of the game.

The Bills’ running attack has sputtered even with McCoy healthy in having combined for 167 yards in two games. McCoy finished with 39 yards rushing on nine carries, including a season-best 27-yard gain, while also adding 29 yards on four catches.

Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy serve as McCoy’s backups.

McDermott said cornerback Phillip Gaines dislocated his right elbow against the Chargers, but didn’t rule him out from playing next week. Buffalo is already thin at cornerback after veteran Vontae Davis abruptly quit the team during halftime Sunday, and with Taron Johnson nursing a shoulder injury.