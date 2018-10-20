Bills rookie receiver McCloud ruled out against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis for a “non-injury reason.”

The Bills did not elaborate in announcing McCloud did not travel Saturday.

McCloud’s absence leaves the Bills with four active receivers. They include rookie Cam Phillips, who had just been promoted from the practice squad Thursday after Buffalo released Robert Foster.

McCloud is a sixth-round draft pick and has just three catches for 15 yards this season. He also lost his job as a returner after fumbling a kickoff, which the Bills recovered, and then muffing a punt in a 20-13 loss at Houston last weekend.