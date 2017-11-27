Bills reveal receiver Benjamin has torn knee cartilage

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin does indeed have torn cartilage in his right knee.

The Bills revealed the exact nature of the injury on Monday when correcting a comment coach Sean McDermott made earlier in the day.

McDermott said ”No,” when asked if Benjamin had a torn meniscus. A team spokesman, however, informed reporters about a half hour later that the player’s meniscus was torn, while saying McDermott misunderstood the question.

A week earlier, McDermott would only say tests revealed there was no ligament damage to Benjamin’s knee.

Benjamin did not travel with the team for Buffalo’s 16-10 win at Kansas City on Sunday.

He was hurt while being tackled after making a 20-yard catch on Buffalo’s opening drive in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers a week earlier.

McDermott continues to list Benjamin as day to day.

