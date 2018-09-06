Bills-Ravens Capsule

BUFFALO (0-0) at BALTIMORE (0-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buffalo 10-6-1, Baltimore 8-7-1

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 4-3

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Bills, 13-7, Sept. 11, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 26, Ravens No. 14

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (6), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (29), PASS (20).

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (29).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Both teams finished 9-7 last season. Bills reached postseason for first time since 1999 after Ravens lost finale to Cincinnati, missing playoffs in third straight year. … Buffalo QB Nathan Peterman makes third career start, Ravens QB Joe Flacco starts 155th game. … Bills K Stephen Hauschka played for Baltimore in 2008-09. … Buffalo’s Sean McDermott seeks to become first coach in franchise history to win first two openers. …. McDermott and Ravens coach John Harbaugh worked together for Eagles from 1998-07. … Bills RB LeSean McCoy needs 69 yards rushing to jump three notches to sixth on team career list. McCoy has two TDs in two games vs. Baltimore. … Buffalo S Jordan Poyer set career highs in tackles (95) and INTs (5) in 2017. He was only NFL player with more than 90 tackles and five INTs. … Bills allowed only 14 passing TDs in 2017, second fewest in NFL. … Buffalo had 16 turnovers last year, second fewest in franchise history. … Ravens forced NFL-best 34 turnovers in 2017, with league-leading 22 INTs. … Ravens 59-21 under Harbaugh at home. … Ravens return all 11 starters from 2017, though CB Jimmy Smith begins four-game suspension. … Baltimore debut for receivers John Brown, Willie Snead, Michael Crabtree. Also, Don Martindale makes debut as defensive coordinator. … Ravens LB Terrell Suggs launches 16th NFL season. He has 125 ½ career sacks, most in team history. … Baltimore K Justin Tucker has 90.2 success rate on FGs, best in NFL history. … Ravens went 5-0 in preseason, only unbeaten NFL team. … Since Harbaugh arrived in 2008, Ravens rank fourth in wins (104), playoff victories (10). … Ravens S Eric Weddle launches 12th season. Weddle has 29 INTs, second among active safeties. … Fantasy Tip: Take Ravens’ defense against untested Peterman, or Baltimore RB Alex Collins vs. defense that struggled against run in 2017.