Bills QB Anderson to start against Patriots; Allen ruled out

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says rookie quarterback Josh Allen will miss his second game due to a sprained elbow and newcomer Derek Anderson will start against the New England Patriots next week.

McDermott continues to list Allen as week to week after he hurt his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss to Houston on Oct. 14.

Anderson will start despite showing plenty signs of rust in throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in a 37-5 loss at Indianapolis on Sunday. It was Anderson’s first start in nearly two years, and after being lured out of semiretirement to sign with Buffalo on Oct. 9.

The veteran quarterback finished 20 of 31 for 175 yards and was also sacked twice against the Colts.

The Bills are 2-5 and will host the AFC East-leading Patriots in prime time on Oct. 29.