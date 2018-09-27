Bills-Packers Capsule

BUFFALO (1-2) at GREEN BAY (1-1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Packers by 12½

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buffalo 1-2, Green Bay 1-2

SERIES RECORD – Bills lead 8-4

LAST MEETING – Bills beat Packers 21-13, Dec. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK – Bills beat Vikings 27-6; Packers lost to Redskins 31-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 28, Packers No. 13

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (19), PASS (30).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (5), PASS (18).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (24), PASS (14).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – First meeting for teams at Lambeau Field since 2010. Bills lost three previous road meetings in series, last winning 34-24 in 1991. … Buffalo has won five straight against NFC North, last losing to Minnesota in December 2010. … Rookie QB Josh Allen’s 168 yards passing in first half last week against Vikings were most for Buffalo in opening half of game since Tyrod Taylor had 236 yards in 30-22 loss at Kansas City on Nov. 29, 2015. … Allen became third rookie QB in Super Bowl era to rush for at least two TDs and throw TD pass in first half of game. … Bills managed season-best 128 yards rushing against Vikings despite missing starting RB LeSean McCoy (rib). … Charles Clay one of four active TEs with 500 or more yards receiving in each of past five seasons. … Buffalo’s four sacks against Minnesota were most since getting six in Week 2 loss last season at Carolina. … S Micah Hyde was drafted by Packers in fifth round of 2013. Hyde had eight interceptions in 63 games with Green Bay. … Packers QB Aaron Rodgers reached 5,000 career attempts last week. His 319 TD passes and 78 INTs set NFL record for most touchdowns and fewest picks at time of 5,000th attempt. … Still battling knee issues, Rodgers’ 103.8 passer rating in September is second in NFL among active QBs. … WR Davante Adams looking for sixth straight game with TD dating to last season. … WR Randall Cobb coming off game with two drops and fumble against Redskins. … LB Clay Matthews called for roughing-the-passer penalty in each of first three games, two of them highly controversial. … Matthews has five sacks in two career meetings with Bills. … DL Kenny Clark had career-high nine tackles last week. … Fantasy tip: RB Aaron Jones had 42 yards on six carries in season debut last week. Jones averaged 5.53 yards per carry as rookie last year, second among RBs with 75-plus attempts behind New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. Jones’ big-play potential and slashing ability could help him emerge as top option in Packers’ crowded backfield.