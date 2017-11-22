Bills-Chiefs Capsule

BUFFALO (5-5) at KANSAS CITY (6-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 5-4-1; Chiefs 6-4-0

SERIES RECORD – Bills lead 25-21-1

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Bills 30-22, Nov. 29, 2015

LAST WEEK – Bills lost to Chargers 54-24; Chiefs lost to Giants 12-9, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 18; Chiefs No. 11

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (11), PASS (30)

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (T24), PASS (24)

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (10)

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (28)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills coach Sean McDermott worked for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, including two years as defensive coordinator. … Kansas City has won last three games against Buffalo. … Buffalo has lost three straight games. … Bills QB Nathan Peterman threw five INTs in 14 attempts last week against San Diego. Tyrod Taylor finished game and will start Sunday. Taylor has thrown three interceptions all season. … Bills RB LeSean McCoy had 13 carries for 114 yards against Chargers, his third 100-yard game this season. … Buffalo has yielded 29 sacks. … Bills have allowed 135 points in last three games, franchise record for that span. … Buffalo K Steve Hauschka made NFL-record 13th straight FG of 50 yards or more last week. It was his sixth this season. … Chiefs rookie RB Kareem Hunt is second in NFL with 873 yards rushing. Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell is first with 886. … Hunt has league-leading 24 carries of 10 yards or more. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 58 straight games with catch. … Chiefs QB Alex Smith threw 18 TDs without pick to start season. He’s thrown three picks without TD since. … Kansas City has scored league-leading 98 points in fourth quarters. … Fantasy Tip: You’d be foolish to start any quarterback playing in this one, even though neither pass defense is very good. Taylor – and Peterman should he get on field – question marks for Buffalo. Smith has done 180 since earning early MVP talk during Chiefs’ hot start.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL