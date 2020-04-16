With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, on a daily basis, we will revisit some of the most unforgettable games and sports moments in history. Welcome to On This Day.

On April 16, 1952, a legend was born. And exactly 48 years later, so was a dynasty.

Not only is April 16 Bill Belichick’s birthday, it’s also the anniversary of the day he and the New England Patriots signed Tom Brady – so we have tons to celebrate!

Article continues below ...

With Tom Brady, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, 68, went on to win six Super Bowl rings. He’s one of only three head coaches to win six titles. And that’s forgetting the previous two he won as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

We wouldn’t blame the birthday boy if he decided to break out the bling one more time this year.

Bill Belichick with the legendary flex 💍 (via @NFLUK)pic.twitter.com/ysDPquoxaQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2020

Ouch! Don’t hurt ’em, coach!

In addition to his everlasting drip, Belichick’s got quite the lengthy list of accomplishments. He’s the NFL’s longest-tenured active head coach, first all-time in playoff coaching wins (31) and third in regular season coaching wins (261), just to name a few.

He was named the AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2003, 2007 and 2010, and he’s the only active head coach that was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Bill Belichick reacts to being named as a coach on the #NFL100 All-Time Team. 📺: NFL 100 All-Time Team on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/m54hKwN1fV — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2019

Belichick has been coaching in the NFL for 45 years and has served in several organizations outside of the Giants and Patriots, including the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

After that much time and that much winning, there’s no denying we are in the presence of greatness.

Just take a moment and embrace all of this:

Aaron Rodgers: "You're the best." Bill Belichick: "No, you are." An extraordinary #NFLMicdUp with the great Bill Belichick. 🔊⬆️ (via @NFLfilms) pic.twitter.com/dHkojZVMsE — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2018

Have you ever heard Bill Belichick speak that much?

Because off the field, you – like us – are surely accustomed to him being a man of few words.

This is Grade-A, classic Belichick:

no one does awkward silence like Belichick pic.twitter.com/J1BUPBxlWf — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) December 29, 2019

Never change, Coach Belichick, even if on rare occasion you choose to crack a smile.

NFL Films: The end of Superbowl 53. Never seen Bill Belichick this happy. “We’re champs man!, We’re champs!”pic.twitter.com/0KdjaEL8dj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2019

Happy Birthday, Coach Belichick!

Again – never change.