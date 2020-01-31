Best of Super Bowl Friday

Friday of Super Bowl Week is upon us.

And next to Sunday, it’s often the second most exciting day of the week, with all of the picks coming in and all of the conversation heating up.

Friday’s host of all-star guests on FS1 provided just the right amount of excitement before the big game.

Here are the best moments from Friday morning, beginning with an intimate conversation with Terrell Owens on First Things First:

"I just didn't like Donovan McNabb saying I prevented us from going to a 2nd Super Bowl when the year before leading up to Super Bowl, he said he didn't need me. … Donovan can be one way in front of the camera and off the camera he's a different guy." — @terrellowens pic.twitter.com/QhkM8TkPV7 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

Owens addressed his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, a both successful and tumultuous two years with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Donovan McNabb.

"I can forgive but I'll never forget. … Everybody thought I was still the problem. Anything little or minute that happened, I was the scapegoat." — @terrellowens pic.twitter.com/W58WKeOdD8 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

It was the 2004 season with the Eagles that Reid last made a Super Bowl appearance.

"You can say Andy Reid is a player's coach, and he is, but he earns and demands respect. It's a mutual thing." — @terrellowens pic.twitter.com/CPMnqmsypE — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

Owens praised the coach for his approach to players and coaching genius.

"Andy Reid made me feel like a super human when I was out there playing football. … Genius, offensive genius." — @terrellowens pic.twitter.com/cpCXc3xJYI — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield next joined the desk, to discuss the Browns’ season and his individual performance.

"There are certain things post game, the emotional stuff saying about the refs, yeah, I truly do regret that. That's saying I'm making excuses. … It's a learning process. I've never had it all figured out and I'm learning throughout this whole process." — @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/XjxQ5jxpVB — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

The Browns were expected to make a run at the AFC North title and make the playoffs, but instead finished with a disappointing 6-10 overall record.

"It absolutely was humbling, the whole process of losing. I haven't lost that many games in a season ever. … It was a humbling experience. I think I was focused on too many of the wrong things, the uncontrollables. It's time to just put my head down and work." — @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/Wkp0LQdcVP — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

Much of the onus from fans and the media fell on the shoulders of Mayfield.

"I can't say anything about the turnovers. That's completely fair. I play w/ emotion & passion. It's unfair to say I can't play like that. That's the process of me realizing everybody doesn't know why I'm wired like this. I have to handle everything a certain way."—@bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/jgTzCpBm9A — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

Mayfield completed 59.4 percent of his passes during the regular season and threw 21 interceptions, second-most in the NFL.

"We didn't put ourselves in great scenarios this year. We had a great run game but turning the ball over in the air, it doesn't help. … That falls back on me. I have to get everyone on the same page." — @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/5xgP61aUQ2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 31, 2020

Transitioning away from former and current NFL stars, rap legend Lil’ Wayne joined Skip and Shannon to discuss several topics, including the passing of his favorite player, Kobe Bryant.

"You're going to have to do the season for Kobe and dedicate it to him. The message that LeBron said, 'I'm going to go out and do it for you.' I believe that's the message of every single player in the NBA. That's how they all feel." — @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/uxSo144Zin — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

Wayne transitioned into a chat about his latest studio album Funeral, which dropped this morning.

.@RealSkipBayless: Your 13th studio album 'Funeral' just dropped. What do you want this one to say in the totality of your career?@LilTunechi: To show where I'm at in my career, show the hungriness. To show younger artists that there's still hunger, and you don't lose it. pic.twitter.com/WO5qBv26Mi — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

And on Funeral, Wayne dedicates a bar or two to the UNDISPUTED duo.

.@LilTunechi: I like Dak too. I said his name on the album. I said ya'll names too. The track that I said ya'll name was on ‘Mama Mia’: “It's Drip Bayless, I'm feeling Shannon Sharpe today." 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/2KfGQZaqWq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

We were also reminded that Wayne is the original king of drip.

.@RealSkipBayless: Because you gave me this chain, I am now Drip Bayless. Yet, today your drip is drowning me!@LilTunechi: You know you texted me last night. He said, 'make sure you're drippin.' Then I said just a little bit? He said, 'Atlantic Ocean.' pic.twitter.com/0wv3ivp74n — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

Following Wayne at the desk was comedian and actor Rob Riggle, a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He discussed his team’s comeback against the Houston Texans.

"I've never seen anything like it in my life. The greatest comeback in franchise history." Lifetime Chiefs fan @RobRiggle recalls watching KC's comeback win over Texans with his son pic.twitter.com/xFZRd3wc9d — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 31, 2020

