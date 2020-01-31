Best of Super Bowl Friday

Friday of Super Bowl Week is upon us.

And next to Sunday, it’s often the second most exciting day of the week, with all of the picks coming in and all of the conversation heating up.

Friday’s host of all-star guests on FS1 provided just the right amount of excitement before the big game.

Here are the best moments from Friday morning, beginning with an intimate conversation with Terrell Owens on First Things First:

Owens addressed his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, a both successful and tumultuous two years with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Donovan McNabb.

It was the 2004 season with the Eagles that Reid last made a Super Bowl appearance.

Owens praised the coach for his approach to players and coaching genius.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield next joined the desk, to discuss the Browns’ season and his individual performance.

The Browns were expected to make a run at the AFC North title and make the playoffs, but instead finished with a disappointing 6-10 overall record.

Much of the onus from fans and the media fell on the shoulders of Mayfield.

Mayfield completed 59.4 percent of his passes during the regular season and threw 21 interceptions, second-most in the NFL.

Transitioning away from former and current NFL stars, rap legend Lil’ Wayne joined Skip and Shannon to discuss several topics, including the passing of his favorite player, Kobe Bryant.

Wayne transitioned into a chat about his latest studio album Funeral, which dropped this morning.

And on Funeral, Wayne dedicates a bar or two to the UNDISPUTED duo.

We were also reminded that Wayne is the original king of drip.

Following Wayne at the desk was comedian and actor Rob Riggle, a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He discussed his team’s comeback against the Houston Texans.

Stay tuned for more updates!