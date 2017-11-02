Benjamin inactive for Bills, Claiborne out for Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Buffalo Bills newly acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin will not play against the New York Jets.

Benjamin warmed up with quarterback Tyrod Taylor about two hours before kickoff Thursday night, but was among the Bills’ inactives after being acquired from Carolina on Tuesday for third- and seventh-round draft picks.

Also inactive for the Bills are: tackle Conor McDermott, tight end Charles Clay, cornerback E.J. Gaines, tackle Seantrel Henderson, guard John Miller and wide receiver Brandon Tate.

Jets starting cornerback Morris Claiborne is out with a foot injury suffered Sunday against Atlanta.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson, acquired from San Francisco on Tuesday, is active for New York. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (shoulder, foot) will also play after being questionable.

Other Jets inactives are: right tackle Brandon Shell, quarterback Christian Hackenberg, safety Terrence Brooks, cornerback Derrick Jones, fullback Lawrence Thomas and linebacker Obum Gwacham.

