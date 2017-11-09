Bengals-Titans Capsule

CINCINNATI (3-5) at TENNESSEE (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Titans by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 3-5, Tennessee 3-4-1

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 39-34-1

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Titans 33-7, Sept. 21, 2014

LAST WEEK – Bengals lost to Jaguars 23-7; Titans beat Ravens 23-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 27, Titans No. 12

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (28)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (20), PASS (5)

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (10), PASS (27)

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (19)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Bengals QB Andy Dalton had 18-yard TD catch in last game vs. Titans. Dalton threw three TDs and no interceptions in only game at Tennessee. … Dalton has eight TD passes and two interceptions and 108.2 rating in past four road games. … Bengals RB Joe Mixon ran for TD last week. … Bengals WR A.J. Green has 185 yards receiving in two games against Titans. Green did not receive suspension for role in fight with Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey last week. … Bengals TE Tyler Kroft had career-high 79 yards receiving last week. Kroft has three TD passes in past three road games. … Bengals DT Geno Atkins leads all defensive tackles with 57 sacks since entering NFL. Atkins second among defensive tackles with five sacks this season. … Titans 5-3 or better at midpoint of season for first time since 5-3 in 2010. Titans have won three straight. … Win would give Titans’ longest winning streak since 2009, when they won five straight. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota threw for two TDs and 100 passer rating last week. Mariota has 16 TD passes and three interceptions in his past nine home games. … Titans RB Derrick Henry has TD rushing in each of past two home games. … Titans RB DeMarco Murray has 1,127 yards from scrimmage in 12 home games. … Tennessee WR Rishard Matthews one of four AFC receivers with more than 90 catches (96), more than 1,400 yards receiving (1,408) and 10 or more TD catches (11) since 2016. … Titans S Kevin Byard has five interceptions in past two games, tying him for most in consecutive games since 1970. Byard leads NFL with six interceptions. … Fantasy Tip: Now healthy from strained hamstring, Mariota is threat both passing and running.

