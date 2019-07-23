Bengals sign WR Tyler Boyd to 4-year contract extension

CINCINNATI (AP) — Receiver Tyler Boyd turned his breakthrough season into a four-year contract extension.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Boyd to a deal that runs through the 2023 season on Tuesday. The second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2016 was entering the final year on his original deal.

He had a breakout season in 2018, when A.J. Green was sidelined by a toe injury. Boyd led the team with 76 catches and 1,028 yards receiving, both career highs. He also tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns.

“He’s a young, up-and-coming receiver in this league and he’s had great production over the years,” coach Zac Taylor said.

The Bengals also are trying to work out a contract extension with Green, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $60 million deal. Green has fully recovered from an injury to his right big toe that required surgery and sidelined him for half of last season. Green also missed six games in 2016 because of a hamstring injury.

Green turns 31 on July 31, an age when some receivers begin to decline or have injury issues. Owner Mike Brown said the Bengals are interested in signing him to another extension because they think he can play at a Pro Bowl level for an extended time.

“One thing I’ve learned is that great players have a tendency to keep on longer, they just have more in the tank,” Brown said. “And I think that applies to A.J. Yes, he’s going to be in his 30s and we can all count and we know that eventually things end, but I don’t think it’s now for him.”