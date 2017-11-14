Bengals sign rookie RB Brian Hill off Falcons practice squad
CINCINNATI (AP) The Bengals filled their need for a running back by signing Brian Hill off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday.
Hill was a fifth-round pick from Wyoming. He started the season on Atlanta’s 53-man roster and played one game on special teams before he was waived and signed to the practice squad.
The Bengals were down to running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard after Jeremy Hill went on injured reserve over the weekend with an ankle injury that requires surgery.
The Bengals waived linebacker Hardy Nickerson to open a roster spot. Nickerson played in seven games and had two tackles on special teams.
Also, Cincinnati signed rookie cornerback Sojourn Shelton to the practice squad. It’s his second stint on Cincinnati’s squad.
