Bengals receiver A.J. Green out for the season with injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver A.J. Green will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an injured toe on his right foot.

The Bengals placed him on injured reserve Wednesday. Green got hurt on Oct. 28, missed three games with the injury, and returned last Sunday against Denver. He aggravated it while running a route, and he’s getting medical opinions on whether he should have surgery.

Green finishes with 46 catches for 694 yards — both career lows — and six touchdowns.

The Bengals also activated cornerback Davontae Harris from the injured reserve list on Wednesday. Harris suffered a knee injury in September.

Cincinnati (5-7) has lost four straight and six of seven. The Bengals play the Chargers (9-3) in Los Angeles on Sunday.