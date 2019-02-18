Bengals RB Mark Walton is facing a drug charge in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton is facing a marijuana possession charge in Florida.

Walton was arrested late Friday on an unrelated battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a Miami couple about his SUV blocking a parking garage entrance.

The drug charge came Jan. 16 after police said they smelled marijuana and found drugs in Walton’s SUV during a traffic stop in Miami-Dade County.

The Miami Herald reports prosecutors did not make the drug charge public until Monday. Instead of being jailed in that case, the 21-year-old signed a document promising to appear in court.

Walton posted bond for the battery charge and was released from jail after Friday’s arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for him.