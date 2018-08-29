Bengals Preview Capsule

CINCINNATI BENGALS (7-9)

New faces: LT Cordy Glenn, RT Bobby Hart, C Billy Price, LB Preston Brown, S Jessie Bates, DE Sam Hubbard.

Key losses: QB AJ McCarron, C Russell Bodine, CB Adam “Pacman” Jones, RB Jeremy Hill, LB Kevin Minter.

Strengths: Playmakers at every spot on offense, especially receiver with A.J. Green, John Ross, Tyler Boyd and Josh Malone. Second-year RB Joe Mixon is dual threat to run or catch, as is veteran Giovani Bernard. QB Andy Dalton coming off subpar year after getting little time to throw. Coordinator Bill Lazor overhauled offense, aiming for more big plays. Deep group of pass rushers led by veteran linemen Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins along with second-year LB Carl Lawson anchors reconfigured defense under new coordinator Teryl Austin. Dunlap and Atkins got multiyear extensions before the final preseason game.

Weaknesses: Offensive line was unable to open holes for run game or protect Dalton last season, when Bengals finished last in yards on offense for first time in their history. Overhauled line will be key, and it struggled at times during preseason, especially right side. Bengals counting on Ross and Boyd to have breakout years after disappointing seasons. Also need TE Tyler Eifert to stay healthy coming off back surgery.

Fantasy Player To Watch: Mixon. With Hill gone, second-year back moves into primary role. Bengals plan to use him as receiver more, and he’s shown ability to turn short catches into big plays in preseason.

Vegas Says: Super Bowl 105-1. Over/under wins 7.

Expectations: Decision to bring back coach Marvin Lewis after second straight losing season and 0-7 playoff record sent message of more-of-same in Cincinnati, which operates under change-averse owner Mike Brown and hasn’t won playoff game since 1990 season, sixth-longest stretch of futility in NFL history. Offense failed to use its big-play threats effectively last two seasons, hampered by awful performance on line. Their fate rests largely upon how overhauled line performs.