Bengals-Panthers Capsule

CINCINNATI (2-0) at CAROLINA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 3

RECORD VS SPREAD — Cincinnati 2-0, Carolina 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Tied 2-2-1

LAST MEETING — Bengals and Panthers tied 37-37, Oct. 12, 2014

LAST WEEK — Bengals beat Ravens 34-23; Panthers lost to Falcons 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 10, Panthers No. 12

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (17)

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (3), PASS (30)

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (5), PASS (20)

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Bengals trying to start 3-0 for only fifth time in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16 seasons. Last time was 2015, when they won AFC North title. Bengals opened 0-3 last year. … Cincinnati, coming off Thursday night game, won each of first two games (over Colts and Ravens) by scores of 34-23. They’re first Bengals team to score at least 34 in each of first two games and first in NFL since 2013 Broncos, who reached Super Bowl. … WR A.J. Green has 31 career games with 100 yards receiving, tied with Chad Johnson for franchise record. … Andy Dalton has completed 64 percent of passes for 508 yards, six TDs, one INT and passer rating of 108.5. He topped AFC with 106.3 passer rating in 2015. Dalton has 22 career games with 300 yards passing, one shy of Boomer Esiason’s club record. … Dalton and Green have 21 pass connections of at least 50 yards, most by a QB-WR duo since they entered league in 2011. They have yet to team up for 50-yarder this season. … With RB Joe Mixon sidelined following knee surgery, Giovani Bernard moves into starring role. Bernard has three 100-yard rushing games in six-year career. He has 23 games with at least five catches. … K Randy Bullock got two-year extension through 2020 season this week. He has made all four of his FG attempts and all eight PATs. … Panthers have won six straight at home. … QB Cam Newton completing career-best 69 percent of passes. … Panthers receivers had five drops vs. Falcons. .. RB Christian McCaffrey tied WR Steve Smith’s franchise record with 14 receptions vs. Falcons. … Panthers rookie WR D.J. Moore expected to play more after catching 51-yard TD pass last week. .. Panthers again expected to be without three starting offensive linemen. … Panthers had no sacks against Falcons after getting six against Dallas. … Rookie Rashaan Gaulden expected to make first start with Da’Norris Searcy (concussion) out. … Fantasy tip: A.J. Green had career-high three TD catches vs Ravens. Green has 11 catches for 161 yards and four TDs in first two games