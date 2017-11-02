Bengals-Jaguars Capsule

CINCINNATI (3-4) at JACKSONVILLE (4-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Jaguars by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Cincinnati 3-4, Jacksonville 4-3

SERIES RECORD – Jaguars lead 11-9

LAST MEETING – Bengals beat Jaguars 33-23, Nov. 2, 2014

LAST WEEK – Bengals beat Colts 24-23; Jaguars had bye, beat Colts 27-0 on Oct. 22

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bengals No. 24, Jaguars No. 12

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (23)

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (18), PASS (4)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (1), PASS (28)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (32), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bengals have won three of four since 0-3 start. … First of three consecutive road games for Cincinnati, a stretch that will go long way toward determining whether coach Marvin Lewis’ team is AFC playoff contender. … Bengals have won four straight in series. … QB Andy Dalton is 3-0 vs. Jaguars, completing 65 percent of passes for 656 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has one rushing TD. … Dalton needs one TD pass to tie Carson Palmer for third on team’s all-time list, with 154. He also needs one 300-yard passing game to tie Boomer Esiason’s team record of 23. … WR A.J. Green has 14 catches for 251 yards and three scores vs. Jaguars. … Bengals are perfect 7 for 7 in red zone on road. … Jaguars have NFL-worst 9-29 record at home (not including five London games) since 2011. They have dropped nine of 10 at EverBank Field. … Jags haven’t won consecutive games since last October. They whiffed three times while trying to back up big wins this season. … Jacksonville has four wins by 20 or more points, including 27-0 victory at Colts two weeks ago. Team had three such wins in previous seven seasons. … Jaguars holding ”homecoming weekend,” welcoming about 60 former players back for game that will feature current players wearing teal jerseys and black pants for 13th time in franchise history. Last time came in 2006; they are 8-4 in that uniform combination. … Fantasy Tip: Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, Bengals WR A.J. Green and Jaguars’ defense are must starts. Jaguars WR Allen Hurns could be sleeper pick, especially with Marqise Lee (knee) banged-up.

